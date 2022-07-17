The Teaser for the Weeknd’s ‘Sick and Twisted’ HBO Series Is Here

It’s been a little while since it was first reported that the Weeknd was set to create and star in his own HBO series, but a year and several behind-the-scenes shakeups later, The Idol finally has its first teaser trailer, and it’s everything that we more or less expected. The Idol, according to the teaser, comes from the “sick and twisted minds” of Abel Tesfaye (the Weeknd) and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, so take that as you will. The show follows Lily-Rose Depp as a pop star lured into a cult led by Tesfaye’s character, and features all the Levinson trademarks: beautiful young people, drugs, mood lighting. In addition to Tesfaye and Depp, the series will star a huge cast of singers and actors, including Troye Sivan, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim, TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, Anne Heche, Hari Nef, and Nico Hiraga. A premiere date for The Idol has not yet been announced.

