The Wilds Axed After Two Seasons on Amazon’s Prime Video

The survivalist teens in The Wilds. Photo: Kane Skennar/Amazon Prime Video

Sorry to the fans of teen survival dramas. The Wilds has crash-landed on the island of TV cancellations after just two seasons. The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020 to good reviews, though it arguably never earned mainstream name recognition. It’s a similar conceit as Showtime’s Emmy-nominated Yellowjackets, which critics and audiences alike devoured in the fall of last year. Essentially, The Wilds follows a group of teens who find themselves in the deserted wilderness after their plane crashes on their way to a Hawaii retreat. The difference lies in The Wilds’ twist: A psychologist orchestrated the group’s disaster for a social experiment on matriarchal societies. Sarah Streicher created and executive-produced the show with showrunner Amy Harris and Dylan Clark. The cast includes Rachel Griffiths, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, Sophia Ali, Sarah Pidgeon, Jenna Clause, Erana James, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Reign Edwards, and Shannon Berry. But fear not, Amazon Prime Video–watching lovers of young-adult dramas — the streamer just dropped Paper Girls, an ’80s sci-fi series to keep you busy.