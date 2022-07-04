Thor: Love and Thunder Is Apparently a Family Movie

Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Thor: Love and Thunder might be rated PG-13, but it’s shaping up to be a family film. In an interview with Kevin McCarthy, Chris “god bod” Hemsworth shared that all three of his children appear in the upcoming Marvel movie. “It felt sort of like a one-off, fun family experience,” he said. “I don’t want them to now go and be child stars and actors, it was just a special sort of experience we all had, and I loved it.” Hemsworth conveniently has twin sons, which meant that both of them were able to star as a younger version of Thor. His 10-year-old daughter, meanwhile, took on the part of a character called Love. According to Hemsworth, his kids were the ones who wanted to be in the movie in the first place, and they ended up really enjoying the experience. But he wasn’t the only one who turned his children into co-stars — in fact, it seems like Marvel might as well have had a take your kid to work day. “Taika [Waititi] had his children in [the movie],” Hemsworth said. “Christian Bale had his… Natalie [Portman] had her kids as well.” Ah, celebrity childcare! It probably beats being at home with a babysitter.