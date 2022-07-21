Harry Styles’s My Policeman to Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Photo: Amazon Prime/YouTube

“999, we have a film emergency. ’Arry Styles’s new film My Policeman will premiere at TIFF. I repeat, ’Arry Styles’s new film My Policeman will premiere at TIFF.” As you just heard in that leaked 999 call, My Policeman will make its world debut at the Toronto International Film Festival this September, joining a few other recently announced films. The festival’s full lineup is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Directed by Michael Grandage, the film stars Styles as a policeman caught in a love triangle between his wife, played by Emma Corrin, and a male museum curator, played by David Dawson. Those who cannot make it to Toronto won’t have to wait long to see the sculptural gay lovemaking, as it debuts in theaters on October 21 and releases globally on Prime Video November 4. Also premiering at the fest is Viola Davis’s The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball and The Old Guard).

In other gay film news, Billy Eichner’s Bros will also be at TIFF. No word yet if the gay lovemaking in that one is at all sculptural.