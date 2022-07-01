Tim Allen Doesn’t Understand Hot Buzz Lightyear

Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

If your Tik Tok FYP hasn’t told you yet, there’s a hot Buzz Lightyear at Disneyland. Yes, an actual handsome human being is the new Buzz face character at the parks, in honor of the new Lightyear movie starring Chris Evans. Is it an excuse to go back to the parks? Maybe! Will I be hanging around Tomorrowland a little too long if I do go? Probably! Regardless, the face character is most likely relieved that they don’t need to be in a smelly mascot costume all day. While fans rejoice in a handsome space cadet, not all are happy with the changes to the original character. The only person that seemingly doesn’t want a hunky Buzz Lightyear is Tim Allen. Maybe he’s salty for getting snubbed for the part or that people are thirsty over his original character, who knows.

Screaming that Disneyland’s walk around Buzz Lightyear is just…a man. pic.twitter.com/PqD42wm49P — Adam Sass 💜 Preorder 99 BOYFRIENDS 💜 (@TheAdamSass) June 18, 2022

Allen told Extra TV all of his feelings about the new Lightyear movie. Allen stated that there was discussion for a Buzz spin-off while he was working on the other four Toy Story movies. However, the new film has a “whole new film” and has “nothing to do with the first movies.” He also thought it was going to be a live-action movie, not an animated feature. A self-referred “plot guy,” Allen commented that there was “really no Toy Story Buzz without Woody.” He said, “It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy.” It doesn’t matter how hot the new Buzz is at Disneyland, as long as the toy isn’t mentioned in the new movie, Allen wants nothing to do with it. He’ll probably just yell, “Andy’s coming!” if he seems the new Buzz in real life, just for a little prank.