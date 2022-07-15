How to Watch the Tomorrowland 2022 Livestream

Photo: DAVID PINTENS/AFP via Getty Images

Tomorrowland will get back to us tomorrow … and the day after that and the day after that for the rest of the month. That’s right, after two years of pandemic cancellations, the Belgian dance-music festival is returning for three weekends: July 15 to 17, July 22 to 24, and July 29 to 31. The full 2022 lineup features more than 800 artists, including Diplo, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Alesso, Major Lazer, Charlotte de Witte — and yes, mosh-pit lover Shaquille O’Neal, who makes his return as DJ Diesel. According to Billboard, Tomorrowland will welcome 600,000 ravers under this year’s theme, “The Reflection of Love.” But just in case you weren’t able to book a flight to Belgium, here’s how you can tune in from the comfort of your own home.

Tomorrowland’s One World TV is airing a 21-day livestream that started yesterday and will last until Wednesday, August 3. Channels for main-stage performances and DJ sets on other stages will both be broadcast with Dolby Atmos surround-sound technology. At-home attendees can watch via tomorrowland.com or the Tomorrowland app. The online One World Radio station will also stream live radio and artist interviews, which could be a good option for anyone who doesn’t really care for flashing lights or who simply doesn’t want to celebrate the “Reflection of Love” with a reflection of their own face on a screen.