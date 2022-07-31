Trailblazing Star Trek Actor Nichelle Nichols Dead at 89

Photo: Getty Images

Nichelle Nichols, the groundbreaking actor who played Lt. Nyota Uhura in the Star Trek original series and movies, has died, her son Kyle Johnson confirmed. She was 89.

“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Johnson wrote on Nichols’ official website. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.” Nichols was one of the first Black female leads on television, joining Star Trek during its debut in 1966 as Uhura. She briefly considered leaving the show for another role before Martin Luther King Jr. talked her out of it. According to Nichols, King said, “Nichelle, whether you like it or not, you have become a symbol. If you leave, they can replace you with a blonde-haired white girl, and it will be like you were never there. What you’ve accomplished, for all of us, will only be real if you stay.”

Nichols remained on the original series throughout its three-season run, during which she participated in one of the first interracial kisses on US television. Nichols’ Uhura and William Shatner’s James T. Kirk kissed in the episode “Plato’s Stepchildren,” and Nichols would later say that the scene “changed television forever, and it also changed the way people looked at one another.” After Trek, Nichols became an avid NASA spokesperson, advocating for more diversity in the space program. NASA credits Nichols with helping to recruit astronauts Sally Ride, Judith Resnik, and Guion Bluford, among others.

Nichols’ Trek cast-mate George Takei paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter, writing, “I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend.” See more tributes to Nichols below.

I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022

Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/KhUf4YM6pX — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 31, 2022

One of my most treasured photos - Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura pic.twitter.com/nFXHif8HEC — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols was The First. She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again.



May she Rest In Peace. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/DONSz6IV2b — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) July 31, 2022

We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actor, trailblazer, and role model, who symbolized to so many what was possible. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first women and minority astronauts, and inspired generations to reach for the stars. pic.twitter.com/pmQaKDb5zw — NASA (@NASA) July 31, 2022

My favorite photo of Dad and Nichelle Nichols on set. The importance of Nichelle's legacy cannot be over-emphasized. She was much loved and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/1zlTd4F9BD — Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Uhura on the original STAR TREK series--and broke new ground--has passed away at 89. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 31, 2022

I hope Nichelle Nichols is at peace and that she knew how much she meant to all us Black girls who grew up watching her.



A Black woman in the future, in space. Uhura.

Her name, a kiss in every mouth.



Nichelle Nichols.

Rest well. — Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) July 31, 2022