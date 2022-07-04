Travis Barker Is Feeling ‘Much Better’

Photo: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Update, Monday, July 4 at 7:56 p.m.: Travis Barker has recovered… enough to return to social media, at least. “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better,” he wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday, July 2. Early last week, TMZ reported that the Blink-182 drummer had been hospitalized with pancreatitis due to complications with a colonoscopy. And per Barker’s tweets, that’s mostly correct. The newest Kardashian in-law explained that he experienced “excruciating pain” after going in for an endoscopy procedure on Monday, June 27. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he wrote. “This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.” It’s not clear how long it will take for him to fully recuperate. For now, he appears to still be on the mend — on July 4, Barker and his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, both posted Instagram Stories of flowers and a “get well soon” card sent by Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. It’s nice to know that the Kardashian-Jenners are keeping up.

Original story published June 28, 2022 follows.

Travis Barker is not feeling well. TMZ reports that the drummer was hospitalized on Tuesday, with his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side. Barker was reportedly visiting the West Hills hospital in Los Angeles for pancreatitis — an inflammation of the pancreas with symptoms including nausea, stomach pain, and vomiting — that doctors believe was triggered by a recent colonoscopy, according to a TMZ report. He was then transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for more intensive care. Barker tweeted, “God save me,” around the time of the first hospital trip but did not elaborate further. Fans noted that the tweet is also the name of a song by his friend Machine Gun Kelly that came out in March.

Barker’s daughter, Alabama, asked for prayers on her Instagram Stories later in the day, presumably for her father. Kid Cudi, one of Barker’s close friends, tweeted, “Travis I love u and im prayin for u,” in response to the news.

Kardashian, who married Barker in May, has supported him through thick and thin. She helped him conquer his fear of flying last year; he had not flown since a 2008 plane crash that caused him to undergo 26 surgeries for his injuries. Vulture has reached out to Barker’s team for comment.

This post has been updated throughout.