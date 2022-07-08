Twin Peaks Actor Lenny Von Dohlen Dead at 63

Photo: ABC

Actor Lenny Von Dohlen, who played the paranoid shut-in Harold Smith on season two of Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 63. The news was announced by his sister Catherine Von Dohlen on Facebook, where she wrote, “The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory.”

Prior to joining the cast of Twin Peaks, Von Dohlen began his film career in the 1983 Best Picture nominee Tender Mercies opposite Robert Duvall. His first leading role was in the science-fiction rom-com Electric Dreams alongside Virginia Madsen and an evil computer named Edgar. However, Von Dohlen is best known for playing the mysterious Harold Smith, an agoraphobic orchid fancier and confidant of Laura Palmer in the second season of David Lynch and Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks. He also played one of the villains in Home Alone 3.