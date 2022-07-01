City Girls and Usher Invite Us to Cascade and the Cookout

It’s seven o’clock on the dot, but he ain’t in no drop-top. Instead, Usher is at the combination roller rink and front-yard cookout in the music video for City Girls’ new single “Good Love,” which dropped on July 1. It’s a “Twerkulator” round two, if you will, a song that embodies summertime ass shaking and liquor sipping. Directed by Daps, the video drips with a Technicolor ’90s flair, bouncing between the two functions as if the party at Atlanta’s famed roller rink Cascade and the cookout were happening in one simultaneous burst of joy. They’re playing spades, twerking, and doing line dances, as is their summertime right and privilege. Seated in a claw machine wearing teddy-bear boots and Telfar bags with a gummy-bear nail set, the City Girls deliver fun bars over the Lathun sampled beat. Yung Miami’s showing her “coochie print / crop top, no bra bitch,” while Caresha, a.k.a. JT, is “so cunty” and “too bad.” I know that’s right! Usher doesn’t miss with his smooth vocals, in the second reminder of the week that he’s a Singer and all the other R&B boys gotta step up to the plate, else Ursher Baby will have to carry the genre on his back. He even manages to slide in a “city boy” ad-lib at the end of the track. This cute bop arrived right on time for this weekend’s holiday functions.

