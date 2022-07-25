Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig’s White Noise to Open Venice Film Festival

Adam Driver in White Noise. Photo: Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival has given us our Greta Gerwig crumbs of the day. Note: This is not Barbie-related. On July 25, the festival announced that Noah Baumbach’s black comedy White Noise — starring Gerwig and Adam Driver in their first pairing since Frances Ha — will open the festivities. Adapted from the 1985 Don DeLillo novel of the same name, the story follows a liberal-arts professor (Driver) who teaches Hitler-studies courses and lives with his fourth wife (Gerwig). Together, they face the threat of an “airborne toxic event” that puts their lives in danger. Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, André 3000, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, and Lars Eidinger round out the cast. White Noise will make its world premiere in competition at the fest on August 31, the first Netflix original film to open Venice. While the full lineup is yet to be announced, Ana de Armas’s Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde; Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale; Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, starring Harry Styles; Timothée Chalamet’s cannibal movie, Bones and All; and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths are expected to premiere on the Lido. Full lineup soon to come!