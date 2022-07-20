Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie Join the Wes Anderson-Verse for Asteroid City

Photo: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images For Disney

Wes Anderson is at it again, amassing another midnight coterie of character actors to romp through a 1950’s that never was. Variety is reporting that Focus Features has acquired Asteroid City, which will mark the Wes Anderson debut for Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie. After doing Elvis, it would appear Hanks is leaning into his mannered auteur era. The film is described as a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life” set at a Junior Stargazer convention in 1955. Anderson-verse alums Jeffrey Wright, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, and Jeff Goldblum, and ScarJost will converge on a small fictional desert town to live, love, and stargaze. Also in the cast (it’s a big cast, folks, strap in) are Rita Wilson, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Bryan Cranston, and Steve Carrell. Anderson is directing off a script he co-wrote with Roman Coppola. No release date was given, but he was shooting the film around this time last year, in Spain.