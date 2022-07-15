The 6 Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

The Rehearsal; Funny Girl. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by HBO and Columbia Pictures

Emmy nominations came out this week, and however many shows you thought you missed this past year, double that. While you can catch up on any of the nominated shows here, we’re focusing on the new — and a few old — shows and movies available. So plan your movie date or kick back at home and flip on one of our recommendations.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Fizzy and whimsical, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris delivers on what it promises. It’s a breezy film about a woman (Lesley Manville) fulfilling her dream of raising enough money to go to Paris and buy a couture Dior dress. With its simplicity and sweetness, Mrs. Harris is exactly the kind of relaxing watch to unwind to on your day off.

Available to watch in theaters

The Gray Man

The Gray Man is a far cry from Ryan Gosling’s technicolor Barbie, but if you’re looking for a gritty action flick (or background noise), watch the Russo brother’s new Netflix film — out in select theaters a week before it debuts on the streamer. Gosling plays a man on the run as he uncovers some unfavorable CIA assets. He’s hunted down by Chris Evan’s pornstache and Regé-Jean Page and crosses paths with a fellow agent (played by Ana de Armas). It probably won’t be the next John Wick, but it’s got all the buzzy celebrities needed to make you or your parents spend an afternoon watching it.

Available to watch in theaters

The Rehearsal

Nathan Fielder’s latest series is a trip. Imagine you had the luxury to rehearse big conversations or moments in your life before you actually did it. Well, Fielder’s show is that times ten and is equal parts fascinating and horrifying as he attempts to iron out the social anxieties of literally living. The first season has Fielder meeting with different real people as he builds sets on a soundstage and helps them rehearse their dilemmas (like one man who feels guilty for lying to his trivia group).

Available to stream on HBO Max

Spider-Man: No Way Home

One of the biggest movies of 2021 is now available to stream — no rental fee required. You’ve probably already seen Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire spinning webs across New York in theaters, but if you want to rewatch the culmination of decades of Spider-Man movies in the comfort of your own living room, now’s the time. Though I’m sure it’ll be a weird experience to watch without the audience’s screams.

Available to stream on Starz

Ms. Marvel

Watching newcomer Iman Vellani play Kamala Khan (a.k.a. Ms. Marvel) is an extreme treat. And now that the six-episode run of Ms. Marvel has ended, you stragglers who prefer a binge can finally catch up and see what I’m talking about. Ms. Marvel may deal with big MCU-esque globetrotting adventures, but the series’ heart (and Kamala’s family) makes it pop, and it’ll probably make you cry.

Available to stream on Disney+

Funny Girl

Funny Girl. You may have heard of her? It’s the role that launched Barbara Streisand, earning her an Academy Award for Best Actress after the stage musical was adapted into a film. The Beanie Feldstein (soon-to-be Lea Michele) led musical revival is the first time the show has seen the light of Broadway since Streisand, and once you’ve seen Funny Girl, it’s clear why. As Fanny Brice, a young woman juggling her dreams of stardom and her complicated love, Streisand really shined. Singing, acting, comedy — she is the greatest star.

Available to stream on Prime Video

Also! Read our streaming recommendations from the weekend of July 8. Vulture’s next list of weekend streaming picks goes online on Friday, July 22.