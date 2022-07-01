Where Are You Sitting This Week?

Every Friday in New York’s Dinner Party newsletter, senior writer Tirhakah Love plans a seating chart for the week’s main characters and asks us all to consider: Where would you sit?

This week’s Dinner Party is another one that’s full of singers, although it features some vocal incongruence. Omarion (Table 1) and Mario (Table 2) truly embarrassed themselves earlier this week in their Verzuz, from petty crimes like grimace-inducing runs and juvenile pelvic-thrusting floor routines to very sus behavior like jumping face first into a watermelon in mixed company. R&B took an L that night — only to be revived by the iconic crooner known as Usher (Table 3) at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert yesterday. While he was slyly cajoling public radio out of its underoos, Beyoncé (Table 2) dropped the cover for Renaissance, which sees her thicc/slick thunder thighs atop an electric stallion. And yes, the thangs were indeed thangin’.

The DNC (Democratic National Choir) isn’t helping out Usher’s case at Table 3. Having to sing “U Don’t Have to Call” over the dozens of voices pining for God to bless America has already proved to be a difficult task. They were, after all, battling the soundwaves of protesters nearby. And here’s the 60 or so people who got into a fight on a cruise ship, allegedly, about either a really incredible or incredibly botched threesome; Table 3 could be quite the ruckus. Apparently that fight lasted like an hour, which tells me either (a) these cruisers have very intense drugs or (b) are aggressively opposed to having multiple sex partners, which, to me, is like … why are you on a cruise, then? Regardless, that level of stamina is pretty impressive.

I’ve recently run out of energy, myself, over the Kyrie Irving (Table 4) situation in Brooklyn. And having to hear all the ways Kyrie is so different from the attention-seeking, money-loving egoists in the NBA because he accepted as much cash from the Nets as he could before he likely leaves is just so certain an insufferable discourse. If you’re confused about the Bears — whom I’ve deemed the most adamant fans of FX’s new show The Bear — and why they’re a thing, please know that I am confused too. The show’s gotten a ton of glory for reasons I get and some I really don’t. Regardless, Table 4 — outside what I imagine could be a thrilling conversation with a certain high-ranking limo driver — would be kinda dry for me.

The utter white womanness of Table 1 is a little uninspiring. I’m in no rush to valorize Cassidy Hutchinson, as compelling and deliciously messy as her testimony was, for telling the truth under oath after agreeing to working with a delusional parasite. Nor should the Blacks be jumping for joy in the name of Friends creator Marta Kauffman, who recently donated $4 million to Brandeis University’s Africana-studies program, which I imagine was very surprised by that, just because she never could infiltrate the bUhLack cOmmunIty like she’d always hoped to. $4 million sounds like a ton until you realize ol’ girl is worth something like $400 million. That’s a tax write-off, babes.

Anyway, that’s a long way of saying that this is a truly tough seating arrangement. Beyoncé’s gravitational pull is as powerful as always, but I might gotta ride in the drop-top with Mr. Raymond and the cruise crazies. Being high as hell lusting over that falsetto is just too much to pass up. Table 3 it is.

Let us know where you sittin’ at dinnerparty@nymag.com.