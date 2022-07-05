Where Did the Wendy Williams Show YouTube Go?

Photo: YouTube

Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you got till it’s gone? The Wendy Williams Show has deleted paradise and put up a DNS error. After 14 years of Hot Topics, The Wendy Williams Show ended June 17 (without Williams herself). And now we don’t even have the memories to look back on, as the show has appeared to delete its YouTube account. Even the production company appears to have been scrubbed from the internet. “[D]omains such as ‘wendywilliamsproductions’ and ‘wendyshow,’ which had previously hosted official resources for the production company and the talk show, respectively, no longer direct to their previous pages,” reports Variety. “’Wendywilliamsproductions’ is listed as available under a Go Daddy auction, while ‘wendyshow’ pulls up a DNS error.” Meanwhile, the iconic purple chair will see a new life on Williams’ podcast, per The Sun. “We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy ‘Let’s go get your stuff,’” Wendy’s manager Will Selby told the tabloid. “I thought ‘Why should it stay there- so people can sell it on eBay?’ There were some things I felt were iconic.” Will the podcast have a YouTube channel, as so many do in this day and age? Clap if you care.