29 Plays and Musicals We Can’t Wait to See This Fall

Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski

David Strathairn has made a nearly decade-long project of playing Jan Karski, a Polish resistance fighter and Holocaust witness, developing and refining this solo performance piece along the way. (Theater for a New Audience, previews start September 10; opens October 6.)

Cost of Living

Four years after winning the Pulitzer, Martyna Majok’s finely observed play about two couples (one member of each lives with a disability) comes to Broadway. (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, previews start September 13; opens October 3.)

Leopoldstadt

Tom Stoppard again grapples with a big cast and big themes but also gets personal in a sprawling play depicting the changing fortunes of a Jewish family in early-to-mid-20th-century Vienna; inspired by his own family’s experiences in Czechoslovakia. (Longacre Theatre, previews start September 14; opens October 2.)

1776

Post-Hamilton success comes a revival of another famous Founding Fathers musical, first produced in 1969, recast with female, nonbinary, and trans actors and directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Waitress’s Diane Paulus. (American Airlines Theatre, previews start September 16; opens 0ctober 6.)

Death of a Salesman

Director Miranda Cromwell has reframed Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer-winning American tragedy around a Black family with the great Wendell Pierce and Sharon D. Clarke returning to the production after a praised run on the West End. (Hudson Theatre, previews start September 17; opens October 9.)

The Piano Lesson

A dramatic family affair: LaTanya Richardson Jackson directs her husband, Samuel L. Jackson, in a revival of August Wilson’s drama (also a Pulitzer winner). Filling out the cast are Danielle Brooks and John David Washington, who happens to be playing the role that Jackson originated at the play’s premiere at the Yale Rep in 1987. (Ethel Barrymore Theatre, previews start September 19; opens October 13.)

A Raisin in the Sun

Robert O’Hara (Bootycandy, Slave Play, Shakespeare in the Park’s Richard III) directs this revival of Lorraine Hansberry’s classic drama, which likely means it will be presented in a way that’s anything but expected. (The Public Theater, previews start September 27; opens October 19.)

Topdog/Underdog

Suzan-Lori Parks’s Pulitzer-winning drama about two brothers, Lincoln and Booth (as in, you know), with a past in street card-game hustling was first on Broadway in 2002 with Jeffrey Wright and Yasiin Bey, then known as Mos Def. It’s back with new stars Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. (John Golden Theatre, previews start September 27; opens October 20.)