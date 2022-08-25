Brandy and Her Range to Star in A24 Psychological Horror

I’m ready for spooky Brandy. Photo: Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET

The Eggers keep giving the girls what they want. First Robert Eggers gave Anya Taylor-Joy as a Puritan teen who gives into dark forces, then he made a 19th-century movie with Robert Pattinson and Willem Defoe as masturbating lighthouse keepers who get high from drinking kerosene, and, most recently, The Northman, which did what it had to do with viking Alexander Skarsgård. And now baby brother Max Eggers, who co-wrote The Lighthouse, is teaming up with his twin, Sam, to direct a Brandy-led psychological horror titled The Front Room. As if the Eggers weren’t spooky enough, yup, they’ve got a Shining thing going on. “God you’re Awesome!!!! I trust you with my entire life,” Brandy captioned on Instagram post celebrating the news. “Thank you for this amazing opportunity to work with this unbelievable cast, crew, and the studio everyone wants to work with and of course my Eggers fam.”

Production begins on new horror THE FRONT ROOM, The Eggers Brothers' feature debut starring Brandy Norwood (THE Brandy), Kathryn Hunter, and Andrew Burnap. pic.twitter.com/iF5brnJqkb — A24 (@A24) August 25, 2022

The Front Room, based on the Susan Hill story of the same name, follows a newly pregnant couple who reluctantly take in their estranged, ailing stepmother. Can’t trust mothers. The Tragedy of Macbeth’s Kathryn Hunter, Snow White’s Andrew Burnap, and Waves’ Neal Huff will star alongside Brandy. The Eggers brothers will direct their own script, with A24 set to produce and distribute the film. Just this week we saw the actor and singer in a 25th-anniversary broadcast of Cinderella, but now it’s time for indie-horror Brandy. The range!