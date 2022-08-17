Abbott Elementary Is Back in Session on September 21

School’s out for summer for just a bit longer. Abbott Elementary is returning for season two on September 21, ABC announced Wednesday. (It now airs Wednesday nights, for those of you watching the old-fashioned way, just as Mrs. Barbara Howard would.) The announcement comes with a new promotional teaser for the season featuring all the faces we’ve missed over the past few months: Lisa Ann Walter’s Melissa taking a bite out of a hoagie, Chris Perfetti’s Jacob adorably fumbling a briefcase, Janelle James’s Ava struggling to unlock the school, and creator Quinta Brunson’s Janine suggesting — to immediate “no”s — that they take that opportunity for some team building. Oh, and the full-time return of Tyler James Williams’s Gregory!

The new season got a full order of 22 episodes, meaning it’ll likely stretch through the end of the school year or close to it, beginning with the season premiere, “Development Day,” and with the holiday-themed “Holiday Hookah” coming down the line. Among the other changes? Janitor Mr. Johnson, played by William Stanford Davis, has been bumped up to series regular, jamming to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men in the teaser. And Principal Coleman could have some more hardware to add to the school’s trophy case after the Emmys on September 12, where the show is nominated for seven awards for its debut season.