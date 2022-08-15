Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

If it wasn’t obvious at the time, postponing her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency the weekend of its debut was an emotional experience for Adele. Now, with the rescheduled set of dates coming, the pop star opened up to Elle about pushing the show, calling it “the worst moment in my career, by far” and adding that she “was embarrassed” to delay it. Adele went on to detail the reasoning behind the decision, beyond having an overworked, thin crew due to the Omicron wave. “There was just no soul in it,” she said of the show. “The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.” However, she continued, “I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”

In the wake of the postponement, Adele receded from the public eye; she told Elle she still has another music video from her 2021 album, 30, that she meant to release. Paparazzi targeted her from the moment she left Vegas, she said, with photographers outside boyfriend Rich Paul’s house when she returned to Los Angeles. “I was just trapped inside,” she said. (And speaking of Adele and gossip, as for those Paul engagement rumors? She sidestepped the question at first to Elle, only insisting she’s “not married,” before later admitting she’s “not engaged” either.)

“Weekends With Adele” is now set to kick off in three months, running November 18 to March 24, 2023. As for what the show will look like? Adele described a tiered stage setup “like a puppet stage,” inspired by her fireplace at her apartment in London. She’s collaborating with Stufish, the “entertainment architects” that designed her glittering gold Brit Awards set, to help make that happen. And the once-rumored water fixture may be no more — it “looked great for a couple of songs, and then didn’t do anything,” she said. “It was just there.” The performance will trace Adele’s four albums, to “tell the story of the beginning of my career to now. The show grows,” added Adele. “It’s all about the music, and it’s really, really nostalgic. It’s gonna be really beautiful.”