American Horror Story Finally Has Some Season 11 News

Photo: FX

The stan strike is officially over. After just one day, the American Horror Story fans have emerged victorious in their bid for more information about the show’s 11th season. Last month, several fan-run news accounts threatened to stop posting updates from August 1 until whenever the series finally received “an official, overdue acknowledgment of existence.” And would you look at that? Per Variety, FX chairman John Landgraf announced today that the Ryan Murphy show’s next installment will premiere in “the fall.” While a specific date wasn’t shared, the hint at a spooky-season premiere is still being taken as a sign of success. “We were looking for FX to acknowledge the show and I’m happy they did,” @AHSZone said in a statement to Vulture. “I think it wouldn’t have hurt to give us something a little more solid, but what they said today is better than nothing.”

In the July 25 open letter announcing the social-media blackout, the unofficial union said that a logo reveal, premiere date, title announcement, casting confirmation, plot details, or other forms of promotion would suffice to stop the strike. Now, it looks like sites like The AHS Zone, AHS Daily, AHS Source, Horror Story News, and AHS News Feed can begin posting again. “Above all, I just hope Ryan and FX know that the strike wasn’t coming from a place of trying to be hateful and it was never about the substance of the acknowledgment or getting attention to our individual news accounts,” AHS Zone’s account owner said. “It was about engaging the fandom. Hopefully this showed them that we are still eager to be engaged.”