And Just Like That … to Re-Reunite Carrie and Aidan

Hey, it’s Che Diaz. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And Just Like That … is ready to commit to Aidan. No wait, it’s not. No wait, it is, but it only wants to wear the ring around its neck. We’ll see how that goes.

Sex and the City follow-up series And Just Like That … is bringing another Sex and the City fave back to the small screen. No, not Samantha, that’s never happening. Instead, John Corbett, who plays Carrie’s ex-fiancé, Aidan, will be joining the cast of the series, according to Deadline. This follows last season’s big incident when Carrie’s [redacted mean adjective] partner, Mr. Big, died while Peloton-ing. Now we’re stuck thinking of topical ways Aidan might die. Maybe he gets stuck in a particularly adventurous episode of The Rehearsal?

But that’s not the only person we care about next season. We’ve been cravin’ us some Che. Ever since Sex and the City follow-up series And Just Like That … wrapped in February, “Woke Moment” comedian and weed advocate Che Diaz has been hotboxing our brains. How did their pilot in Los Angeles go? Are things still working out with Miranda? Hopefully we’ll find out soon, because HBO Max announced that it is renewing And Just Like That … for a second season.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters, played by these powerful, amazing actors,” said executive producer Michael Patrick King in the renewal announcement. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just Like That … our Sex life is back.” Oh, honey! The press release mentions stars and executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, and all we can do is hope against hope that Sarita Choudhury’s character Seema gets bumped up to main-character status.