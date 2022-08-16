Photo: starwars.com/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Alexa, play “Money Machine (A.G. Cook Remix)” by 100 gecs. Disney is rereleasing Rogue One, a prequel to the Star Wars films, in theaters and adding in some sneak-peek footage of its upcoming Disney+ series Andor, a prequel to Rogue One, per The Wrap﻿. Yes, you’ve got that right: Andor is a prequel to a prequel, which is itself a prequel of the prequel Star Wars films. Great! The film will be heading into Imax theaters on August 26 to prepare audiences for the Andor debut on September 21, in which Diego Luna stars (as Cassian Andor) along with Forest Whitaker, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, and Adria Arjona.

This isn’t the only rerelease Disney has on its mind. Along with Rogue One this month, the original Avatar film will be back in theaters on September 23 — ahead of the December 16 premiere of its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. We at Vulture are blue-ing ourselves in anticipation. To add to the party, Sony will be rereleasing Spider-Man: No Way Home with some new “fun stuff” added (like extended scenes) on September 2. Just when we thought the August movie had been forgotten, Disney has a new (old) moneymaking idea.