Angelica Ross Will Fosse Her Way Into Chicago This Fall

The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be Ross comma A. In its latest iteration of star casting, Chicago has announced that Angelica Ross, best known for playing Candy Ferocity on FX’s Pose, will take over the role of Roxie Hart on Broadway from September 12 to November 6. According to the show’s press release, Ross will become the first openly trans woman to play a leading role in Chicago, and one of only a few openly trans performers who have played principal roles on Broadway — among them Alexandra Billings, who has appeared in Wicked and The Nap; L Morgan Lee, recently nominated for a Tony for A Strange Loop; Peppermint, who was in Head Over Heels; Kate Bornstein, who was in Straight White Men; and Justin Vivian Bond of Kiki & Herb. Ross will be replaced by Ryoko Yonekura, the Japanese star who is heading into her fourth stint in the musical and will play Roxie from November 7 to 20 this year. Bianca Marroquín, who has appeared in the show on and off since 2002, is currently playing the role of Roxie. She took over from Pamela Anderson, who played Roxie from April to June of this year, and who Vulture would like to remind you was really quite good.