Ellen DeGeneres, Rosanna Arquette, and More Remember Anne Heche

Hollywood pays tribute to Anne Heche following news of her death at 53 from injuries sustained after a car crash last week, with family, co-stars, and friends sharing remembrances of the late star. On August 5, the Donnie Brasco actor reportedly crashed her car into a Los Angeles home and the car subsequently became engulfed in flames. Heche was taken to a hospital where she received treatment for burns and a pulmonary injury and remained in a coma until her death on August 12. “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a rep told People on behalf of Heche’s family and friends. Ellen Degeneres, Heche’s former partner, said in a statement on Twitter, “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.” Actress Rosanna Arquette simply wrote, “Rest In Peace now Anne.” Read more tributes to the life and work of Anne Heche below.

This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 12, 2022

Rest In Peace now Anne . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 12, 2022

Honest to God, I think maybe the best acting performance I’ve ever seen in my life was Anne Heche in PROOF on Broadway. #RIP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 12, 2022

Sad to hear about Anne Heche. Six Days Seven Nights was one of the earliest romcoms I taped on VHS and watched over and over. Also loved her Men in Trees ABC series. 💔 — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) August 12, 2022

Kids today don't know what it was like, but I vividly recall when Anne Heche and Ellen Degeneres came out about their relationship back in 1997. I was in awe, and remember thinking, "This could really change things for people." Thank you for so bravely taking that step, Anne. RIP pic.twitter.com/gmTxCPLlOx — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) August 12, 2022