Ellen DeGeneres, Rosanna Arquette, and More Remember Anne Heche

Hollywood pays tribute to Anne Heche following news of her death at 53 from injuries sustained after a car crash last week, with family, co-stars, and friends sharing remembrances of the late star. On August 5, the Donnie Brasco actor reportedly crashed her car into a Los Angeles home and the car subsequently became engulfed in flames. Heche was taken to a hospital where she received treatment for burns and a pulmonary injury and remained in a coma until her death on August 12. “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a rep told People on behalf of Heche’s family and friends. Ellen Degeneres, Heche’s former partner, said in a statement on Twitter, “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.” Actress Rosanna Arquette simply wrote, “Rest In Peace now Anne.” Read more tributes to the life and work of Anne Heche below.