Anne Heche in Stable Condition Following Car Crash

Photo: FilmMagic

Actor Anne Heche is in stable condition after being hospitalized on Friday following a car accident, according to a statement from her representatives. Heche reportedly crashed her car into a Los Angeles home, according to an LAPD spokesperson. “The vehicle was heading east on Preston Way at a high rate of speed, entered the T intersection at Preston Way and Walgrove Ave, ran off the road and collided with the residence in the 1700 block of Walgrove,” an LAPD spokesperson told Deadline. The car subsequently became engulfed in flames and Heche, who suffered burn injuries, was transported to a local hospital. The house also became engulfed, and the resulting fire took 59 firefighters more than an hour to put out. There were no other injuries and the occupant of the house was not hurt in the accident. Per TMZ, Heche was also reportedly involved in another car accident at a nearby apartment complex minutes before the Walgrove crash. No arrests have been made as yet and police are currently investigating the incident.