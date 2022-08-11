Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

A rep for Anne Heche has told People that she has suffered a brain injury from her August 5 car crash. “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition,” a rep said on behalf of the family. “She is not expected to survive.” According to the statement, Heche has long intended to donate her organs “and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

News of the car crash broke August 5, when it was reported that Heche reportedly crashed her car into a Los Angeles home. The car subsequently became engulfed in flames, and Heche was taken to a hospital where she was treated for burns and a pulmonary injury. In the following days, reps told the press that she was in “extreme critical condition,” and remains in a coma.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” the representative said. “More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”