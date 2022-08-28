Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Multiple People

Photo: Getty Images

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler has been accused of sexual misconduct by four people in a new report from Pitchfork published on Saturday. Butler responded to the report, claiming that the encounters were consensual. Per Pitchfork, three women accused Butler of nonconsensual touching and alleged that Butler used his power and status to pressure them into sexual interactions. The fourth person, who is gender-fluid and uses they/them pronouns, alleged that Butler sexually assaulted them twice in 2015. The alleged victims were between the ages of 18 and 23 when the incidents took place from 2015 to 2020. Butler was between 36 and 39 at the time. One of the victims reportedly attempted suicide after having sex with Butler in 2017, and another victim described being pressured to have phone sex with the musician. “I did everything because it was him,” she told Pitchfork. “I remember being so nervous and so ashamed that I did it.”

In a statement to Pitchfork, Butler admitted to having extramarital affairs but claimed that the encounters were consensual. His wife, fellow Arcade Fire singer Régine Chassagne, also gave a statement to Pitchfork in support of Butler. “I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false,” Butler said. “I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened.” Chassagne added, “I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did. He has lost his way and he has found his way back.”