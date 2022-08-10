The Man A$AP Rocky Allegedly Shot Is Suing Him

Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Back in April, A$AP Rocky was arrested in connection with a shooting the previous November in Hollywood. Today, Terell Ephron, a.k.a. former A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli, has come forward as the victim in the alleged shooting. In a joint statement from him and his lawyer, Ephron told Rolling Stone that he plans on filing a lawsuit against Rocky (born Rakim Mayers). Ephron claims Mayers lured him to central Hollywood “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them. LAPD cites the location as the intersection of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, just off the main drag of Vine street and about a block between the Hollywood Palladium and an Equinox gym. During their discussion, Ephron says Rocky drew a weapon and fired multiple shots “without provocation, warning, or any justification.” According to the statement, the entire thing was caught on nearby surveillance cameras.

Ephron and Mayers met New York’s Bayard Rustin High School for the Humanities. Rocky said in an episode of Kerwin Frost Talks that Relli was the one to bring him into A$AP Mob. Relli’s statement did not comment on the pair’s relationship beyond the fact that he expects the suit to go to trial. Meanwhile, Rocky’s criminal trial is set to begin August 17.