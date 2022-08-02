Atlanta Season 4 Trailer: The End Is Already Here

Photo: FX Networks/YouTube

Remember how long we all had to wait between Atlanta seasons two and three, between Robbin’ Season and the European vacation? Yeah, Donald Glover said, “We’re not doing that shit again.” The trailer for Atlanta season four has dropped, just months after season three ended. The final season of the series is coming to FX, premiering September 15.

When we last left Paper Boi et al., the crew had taken some extreme turns. Van (Zazie Beetz) had maybe done a little cannibalism? Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) was tripping balls in Amsterdam and questioning the financial solvency of his relationship with Earn (Donald Glover), and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) was exploring a restaurateur career. Season three was also full of stand-alone episodes that acted as sort of Twilight Zone referendums on America. Will season four have more references and more cameos like Chet Hanks and Liam Neeson? No word on that yet, but we do have artsy king LaKeith Stanfield in a dark pool of water.

