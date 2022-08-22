School bells may be ringing and pumpkin spice may be brewing, but for Bad Bunny, summer is still in full swing, baby. And to celebrate, he dropped a music video for “Neverita,” the latest single off his album Un Verano Sin Ti, released May 6 at the start of the hot and sweaty summer season. In the music video, Bad Bunny is doing what he does best: flirting endlessly, singing beautifully, dancing smoothly, and paying homage to fellow Puerto Rican Elvis Crespo’s iconic “Suavemente” music video. (“Suavemente” stands in the Latino party Hall of Fame alongside “Gasolina.”) Like Crespo, Bad Bunny green-screen dances his way through ’90s-esque backgrounds — from hanging with dolphins, cows, and aliens to shaking it with four Bad Bunnies and showing us a “kid dancing in the club”-meme-inspired lewk. “Neverita” will make even the most devout fall enthusiasts want summer to last a bit longer. With his World’s Hottest Tour currently scheduled to go until December 10, he might have his wish.

