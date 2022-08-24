Barbie Ferreira Says She’s Graduating from Euphoria High

Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

No longer will fans finish an episode of Euphoria and go “Wait…was Kat in that one?” Posting on Instagram stories, Barbie Ferreira said that she was saying goodbye to Euphoria and Kat Hernandez. “after four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” she wrote. “i hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.” Kat became a fan favorite in season 1 of Euphoria, only to take a backseat in season 2. Rumors of bad blood between Ferreira and showrunner Sam Levinson abounded, rumors that Ferreira denied. Ferreira reportedly walked off set on at least two occasions over the direction her character was taking. Ferreira was MIA at the season 2 red carpet, further stoking the conjecture.

Euphoria has been renewed for a season 3, but few details are known beyond that. Dominic Fike says that Elliot will definitely be back, however. So, um, look out for more guitar songs?

Photo-Illustration: Instagram Ferreira’s story with an illustration by Hunter Schafer