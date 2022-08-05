Benny Blanco Hoards BTS Merch in the ‘Bad Decisions’ Video

The members of BTS are not in Benny Blanco’s music video for “Bad Decisions,” but their presence is certainly felt. In fact, the video could double as proof of Blanco’s enlistment in the BTS Army. The producer’s new collab features Jin, Jimin, V, Jung Kook, and Snoop Dogg — as the song’s intro puts it, BTS ‘N double O P. The concept of the video is a countdown to a BTS concert, with Blanco as our starring stan. On the day of the concert, Blanco kisses his ticket and throws a finger heart at his wall of posters dedicated to the Korean supergroup. His love for the Tannies is expressed everywhere, from his purple painted toes to his pillows.

After doing the choreography to “Dynamite” with his Army Bomb lightstick, decorating a BTS-themed cake, and making a heart-shaped collage of the members, Blanco is ready to head out. He accidentally destroys his cake while driving to the stadium, but we can’t blame him for being a little distracted when Snoop Dogg is rapping on his GPS. Once Blanco arrives at the venue, a worker tells him he’s arrived a day early and can go home since seats are assigned. Fair enough. But if it was a standing concert? We’re betting Blanco would not be the only person waiting outside 28 hours early.