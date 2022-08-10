Vince Gilligan. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Vince Gilligan is the one who knocks creates a bunch of hit TV shows. Creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, as well as a writer on The Twilight Zone, Gilligan is reportedly developing a new TV show, according to Deadline. Pitching for the show has not yet begun, but with Gilligan’s record, hype for the upcoming potential series has already started with “at least 8–9 networks and platforms lined up to hear it,” per reports. The show is going to take place outside of the Breaking Bad Televisual Universe (BBTU) and focus on “the human condition.” It seems as though Gilligan’s work on The Twilight Zone — through which he met his Walter White, Bryan Cranston — might be a better indicator of the direction of this particular program.

As Gilligan’s current show, Better Call Saul, is airing its final set of episodes, it is on the awards campaign trail with seven Emmy nominations — including for stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn as well as for Best Drama Series. The Emmys will air Monday, September 12, on NBC and Peacock, but we all know the real prize is the grimey little freaks we met along the way.