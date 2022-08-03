Beyoncé Released Her Remixes for ‘Break My Soul’

Contrary to popular belief, Beyoncé didn’t quit her job, because she’s been continuing to give on the Renaissance rollout. There wasn’t just an album, but a visualizer, a fantastic photoshoot, and some promised videos. (Not to mention a lyric change and interpolation removal, prompted by some of the album’s fallout.) And now, she’s released her remixes of single “Break My Soul.” Keeping with the album’s aims, Beyoncé tapped some Black and queer innovators to reimagine the track, including Chicago house legend Terry Hunter, house producer Honey Dijon (who co-produced “Cozy” and “Alien Superstar”), and queer performer Nita Aviance (whose fellow House of Aviance member, Kevin Aviance, was sampled on “Pure/Honey”). Oh, and will.i.am too! Because we’re not gonna pretend the Black Eyed Peas weren’t innovators too — and hey, his remix is pretty good. In fact, as Bey would say, the whole clique snapped.