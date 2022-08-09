Beyoncé Is the Girl to Make Ronald Isley & the Isley Brothers Say It Again

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation and Prince Williams/WireImage

On Renaissance, Beyoncé reached back to the birth of disco in the 1970s to craft a well-studied homage to dance music. Now she’s keeping the ’70s throwbacks going: The pop star will join soul icons Ronald Isley & the Isley Brothers for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” a reworking of their 1975 song “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2).” Because if any girl could make them say it again, of course it’s Beyoncé! The song is out August 12, but Ronald Isley shared a preview on Instagram, and iHeartRadio stations have been teasing the song. From the snippet, it’s clear Bey is out of the club for this one, trading lines with Isley over a smooth, polished track. That makes sense given that Isley first teased it in a June 2021 Variety story over a year before the world knew Renaissance existed.

The song continues a trend of musicians reworking old material with newer artists as Elton John gets ready to release “Hold Me Closer,” a remake of “Tiny Dancer,” with Britney Spears. And it continues Beyoncé’s run of collaborations since Renaissance, including last week’s “Queens” remix of “Break My Soul,” an homage to Madonna over the “Vogue” beat. It also continues Beyoncé’s busy release schedule since Renaissance, which included dropping a pack of four other “Break My Soul” remixes. But please, can she release a music video next?