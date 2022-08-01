Beyoncé Will Cut an Ableist Slur from Renaissance

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Beyoncé’s ballroom-inspired Most Danceable Album of the Year, Renaissance, is intelligent, multilayered, and fun as hell, but it’s not all tens across the board. It’s more like 9.75’s. Points have been deducted for the use of an ableist slur on track 11, “Heated.” The song, a collaboration with Drake, features the lyric, “spazzin’ on that ass, spaz on that ass.” Determined not to let one offensive moment dull the album’s shine, Beyoncé will be removing the lyric from the track, Insider reports. “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” a Bey-rep said in a statement.

This controversy comes around a month after Lizzo faced similar backlash for use of the same word on her song “GRRLS.” Lizzo issued an apology and replaced the lyric on the track.

The derogatory term derives from spastic, as in spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy. However, as the Insider article notes, the word can also mean “go crazy” or “fight” in African American vernacular English, “leading to confusion about the negative use of the word.” In both Beyoncé’s and Lizzo’s songs, it is used in the latter context. Beyoncé’s quick response to the “Heated” backlash can teach us all a lesson: Be careful about which communities you may be harming with your language … and always double-check your work if you collab with Drake.