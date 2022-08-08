Beyoncé Cuffs It (Her Seventh No. 1 Album) With Renaissance

She’s just that girl. Photo: Carlijn Jacobs

Move out the way! Beyoncé is heading to No. 1. The pop star topped the Billboard 200 with Renaissance, in the second-biggest debut of the year (behind Harry Styles’s Harry’s House). The love letter to dance music marks Beyoncé’s seventh No. 1 album, continuing a streak of chart-topping solo albums that began with her debut, Dangerously in Love. The album earned 332,000 album-equivalent units, thanks in part to Beyoncé releasing it across all streaming platforms (she knew your Tidal trial lapsed) and selling a series of specialized vinyl editions. (The album would’ve still hit No. 1 without any physical sales, though, thanks to its 138,000 streaming units.) By Beyoncé’s standards, the Renaissance rollout has been unconventional, with an announcement over a month in advance and still no music videos. But since the album’s release, Beyoncé has dropped a series of remixes for single “Break My Soul” — including, over the weekend, a club-ready reinvention of the song over Madonna’s “Vogue.” Keep eyes on next week’s Hot 100 to see if these can help “Break My Soul,” currently at No. 6, dance its way to the top.

Renaissance breaks a five-week streak at the top for Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti (at No. 2 this week), and tops off an exciting week of turnover on the Billboard 200. K-pop group ATEEZ debuts at No. 3 with its new The World EP.1: Movement, a rare top-three showing for a K-pop group. And they’re not the only K-pop representation in the top ten, either. ENHYPEN enters at No. 6 with Manifesto: Day 1, thanks to physical sales, after the EP previously hit streaming on July 4. Both mark their groups’ highest respective chart positions. Further down, rap group $uicideboy$ debuts at No. 7 with Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation, while rock band Dance Gavin Dance (remember them, Warped Tour–goers?) nabs its highest-charting album ever with Jackpot Juicer at No. 8.