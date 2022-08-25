Björk Breezes Into the Strange and Beautiful World of Podcasting

You know her. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Do you feel that in the distance? Perhaps an out-of-place twinkle from deep in the rustle of some bushes, or a delicate rainbow in the light of the local dell. It’s in the air. Björk is thawing, and soon she’ll awake. Björk has made contact with a new medium: podcasts. Björk: Sonic Symbolism will feature Björk “discussing the textures, timbres and emotional landscapes of each of her albums,” according to a press release. She will do so with her friends, including philosopher and writer Oddný Eir and musicologist Ásmundur Jónsson. The first three episodes, covering Debut, Post, and Homogenic, will be available on Thursday, September 1, with new episodes covering her other albums releasing weekly after that. “In the conversations on this podcast, me and my friends try to capture which moods, timbres, and tempos were vibrating during each of my ten albums,” says Björk in the trailer for the podcast.

Björk has risen to deliver a new album, Fossora, along with a debut single titled “Atopos” that’s “coming soon.” On the sound of Fossora, Björk told The Guardian, “Let’s see what it’s like when you walk into this fantasy and, you know, have a lunch and farrrrt and do normal things, like meet your friends.” Thank you, Iceland, for releasing Björk to do this great work. We accept her ribbons of content with pleasure.