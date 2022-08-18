Black Mirror Is Back, and It’s Probably Gonna Be Depressing

Rory Culkin Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Get in, girls, we’re going to visit some tech hellscapes. Not talking real-life crypto conventions or Dall-E AI images. There’s a new season of the Netflix anthology series Black Mirror, a show that imagines the fate of different tech-saturated worlds. Season six has been a long time coming — the last season aired back in 2019, before many of us developed coronavirus antibodies and lived out our days in virtual Zoom breakout rooms. Sources told Variety in May that a new season is in the works, with more episodes than the previous installment’s three. The production is also getting an upgrade — it’s reportedly more cinematic in scope, with each episode being produced like an individual film. So what do we need to know about Charlie Brooker’s latest dive into our living tech nightmare the imagined consequences of our reliance on technology? Jump in below.

Who’s in the cast of Black Mirror season six?

The cast is just starting to come together. On July 13, Variety reported that Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz, I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu, and Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul are joining the cast. Sources also indicated that Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan have signed on as well. This casting news specifically spans the first three episodes of the new season.

Then, on August 18, Deadline reported that Under the Banner of Heaven and Signs star Rory Culkin boarded the Black Mirror train, though specific details remain unclear about the recent deal struck with the Culkin sibling. Netflix declined to comment on the Deadline report.

What’s the next season of Black Mirror about?

No! First of all, it’s an anthology series, so any plot details would be episode specific. Second of all, the new season appears to be in preproduction, so the stories may be in flux. That’s not to say that the show doesn’t have any unifying elements that move across episodes and seasons — Brooker’s Black Mirror likes to tell stories about societies falling apart or being redefined under the reality of the increasing technological encroachment on our daily lives, and I bet this upcoming season will keep exploring this theme. If you didn’t dissociate 2020 (like I did), then you might remember that Brooker took a break from writing season six because humanity was already depressed enough and a new Black Mirror wouldn’t help anyone. “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh,” he told Radio Times. Crazy to assume that we’re healed enough now!

Will it make me want to ban the word dystopia from all discussion?

Yes.

This post has been updated.