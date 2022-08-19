The Born Pink Era Begins Now

Photo: BLACKPINK/YouTube

The record-breaking girl group is back. And they’ve brought a delicious pre-release single for fans to sink their teeth into. Blackpink dropped their first single in nearly two years, “Pink Venom” in anticipation of their highly-anticipated upcoming album Born Pink and world tour of the same name. “Pink Venom” arrives after a series of the group’s successful solo ventures. While two members shattered records with their debut singles — Lisa came out the gate with hip-hop EP Lalisa, whereas Rosé opted for the synthpop rock on her first project R — Jisoo starred in the TV drama Snowdrop, and Jennie filmed her Hollywood debut The Idol for HBO. The single was first teased on August 7, followed by a series of fierce concept teasers where members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé are surrounded by glittering fangs and shattered glass cages (and that’s not even mentioning the crystal lip rings and Bvlgari jewels). Longtime Blackpink collaborators Teddy and R. Tee have credits on the track, alongwith 24, IDO, and Danny Chung. The four-piece is set to perform the track at the VMAs on August 28.

To celebrate the new track, Blackpink turned landmarks pink in six major cities, including New York’s Brooklyn Bridge, in what appears to be a bat signal to Blinks across the globe. The message? Stream “Pink Venom” now.