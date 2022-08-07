Blackpink Celebrates 6th Anniversary by Finally Dropping a Comeback Date

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

When it comes to anniversaries, Blackpink always does it big. Last year, members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé celebrated their fifth year as a band by making a movie, and today, they marked six years together by finally giving fans a comeback date. According to a fanged poster on Blackpink’s official Instagram, the group will drop their next single, “Pink Venom,” at midnight on August 19. Aside from one track that premiered in a *checks notes* PUBG mobile concert, we haven’t heard new group music from Blackpink since their aptly titled 2020 debut studio album, The Album. The group previously teased the release of “Pink Venom” in an announcement trailer that outlined a packed schedule for the rest of the year. According to the trailer, “Pink Venom” will be followed by an album, Born Pink, sometime in September. After that, Blackpink will kick off a world tour in October and officially be back in your area. How you like that, Blinks?