Brandy’s Cinderella to Air on ABC, No Streaming Subscription Required

Brandy is Cinderella. Photo: Disney

And on this day broadcast television decreed: You too shall have Brandy and Whitney Houston’s Cinderella. Okay, fine, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the only Cinderella that my family had on VHS, ABC is set to air the classic on ABC as part of Disney World’s Princess Week. I know you Disney+ subscribers thought you were special, what with your on-demand access to the masterpiece, but it turns out anyone with a TV and whatever it is people use to access broadcasts nowadays will be able to screen the one-night-only event. Plus, original cast members Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, and Bernadette Peters will reflect on the impact of the film, together with Godmother of Fabulous Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Jade Jones, and more in Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20. The special, which also includes interviews with the original production team and rare behind-the-scenes footage, airs at 8 p.m. ET and will be followed by a presentation of the original film at 9 p.m. ET. Come one, come all to ABC for the democratization of Brandy and Whitney Houston’s musical masterpiece on August 23.