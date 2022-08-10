‘The Breakfast Club’ Is Officially Over — But Just ‘As You Know It’

Angela Yee Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images for The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

“The Breakfast Club” co-host Angela Yee tweeted something intriguing on August 9: “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over.” As Tuesday night wore on, Yee did not elaborate on her statement, which led some to mourn and most to celebrate the end of the controversial radio show hosted by Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy. The infamous and influential show began in 2010 on New York’s Power 105.1 station and became nationally syndicated in 2013, making members of the trio household names and cultural forces in hip-hop. Now the show is officially over — emphasis on “as you know it.” Yee confirmed on the August 10 episode of “The Breakfast Club” that she will be leaving the show but will remain on air with iHeartRadio. Her next move? A nationally syndicated, daily program — solo.

“This is really exciting,” she said on the air. “This is something that I’ve been waiting to do for years now — way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss … and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show.’ You know, I have my podcast, Lip Service, and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation.” Although Yee confirmed that iHeart will be giving her a show — it has “always been a goal” of hers — she will remain on “The Breakfast Club” until “everything gets worked out” with her new venture. Fans of the show, don’t fret (and those who celebrated the end, sorry). “The Breakfast Club,” sincerely yours, is here to stay.