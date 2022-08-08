Tiny Dancer Britney Spears Collaborated With ‘Tiny Dancer’ Singer Elton John

The bitch is back … and it’s Britney, bitch. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Steve Granitz/WireImage and Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Here’s a follow-up on a good piece of Britney Spears gossip: Yes, she collaborated with Elton John. Weeks ago, “Page Six” reported that Spears, a tiny dancer herself, had teamed up with John, who co-wrote and first performed “Tiny Dancer” in 1971, to reinvent the song. Now, the rumors have been confirmed with John’s and Spears’s teams debuting cover art for the track, titled “Hold Me Closer,” in a press release. John also posted it to Instagram, featuring a rose emoji for Spears, a favorite on her Instagram, and a rocket for John, obviously. The song would be Spears’s first single since 2016’s “Glory,” on top of her comeback after the contentious dissolution of her conservatorship. Per “Page Six,” the song was John’s idea and was produced by Andrew Watt — presumably as a rework in the same vein of John’s “Cold Heart” duet with Dua Lipa. The outlet’s source seemed to be a fan, telling “Page Six” the song “is so good” and “is going to be the song of the summer.” John and Spears have yet to confirm a release date.