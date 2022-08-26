Britney Spears and Elton John Reimagine ‘Tiny Dancer’ for the Pop Era

Besties. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Two iconic queens of pop music have linked up to maximize their joint slay. No, we’re not talking about Future and Drake. It’s Britney and Elton: One southern belle and one English gentleman. The song is “Hold Me Closer,” which you may remember is a prominent lyric in John’s iconic “Tiny Dancer.” Good eyes! “Hold Me Closer” is in the vein of John’s other recent pop-girlie collab, “Cold Heart,” which was a duet with Dula Peep Dua Lipa that consisted largely of portions of John’s song “Rocketman” with a new beat and the singers trading lines. So “Hold Me Closer” is a redux of “Tiny Dancer” where “Cold Heart” was “Rocketman.” Clearly, John went to the RuPaul School of “You ain’t gotta invent the wheel! The wheel is fine, girl!”

The real excitement comes not from the song itself but from the fact that Britney Thee Spears is singing at all. Her first new music in six years, the song follows an extremely public legal battle between Spears and her conservators that’s only started with her freedom. But now she’s finally back in the studio. These days, Spears saying “and babayayeah” is enough to send goose bumps across the arms of every gay man in America. With love, you better work, bitch.