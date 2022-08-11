Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by JB Lacroix/WireImage and Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Britney Spears is hitting back after Kevin Federline posted a video of her in an argument with their children. Spears’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart — who also represented her in hearings over her conservatorship — called Federline’s video “cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff” in a statement. Rosengart also said he is working with Instagram regarding the video and exploring legal options against Federline. The account currently appears to have had its posts deleted. Federline posted the videos on August 10 in an escalation of a public argument with Spears over their two sons, Sean and Jayden. He wrote that they “decided as a family” to post two clips of arguments with Spears from when they were 11 and 12; they are now 15 and 16.

Rosengart's statement on Kevin Federline and the videos. pic.twitter.com/HlZcCpR2Zs — bald-headed peckerhead face (@FreeBritneyLive) August 11, 2022

The videos come after Federline gave an interview last week to the Daily Mail and ITV, in which he claimed their sons “have decided they are not seeing her right now” and did not attend her wedding. (Federline has full custody of their children.) Spears seemed to confirm that in a since-deleted Instagram post on August 10, in which she said her sons told her they were going to start seeing her less over the summer: “Which I get because they have their own thing going on but I feel like they are being pretty harsh !!!” In a statement, Rosengart said by doing the interview, “Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has also undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect.”