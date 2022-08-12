Broadway’s Into the Woods Announces Power-Couple Casting

Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Move over, Bennifer, your coffee runs are old news. There’s a Broadway power couple taking over the stage, and while they may not have started their run in Into the Woods, it’s already better than Gigli. The New York City Center Encores! Into the Woods just announced the new replacements in their Broadway production, and front and center are married couple Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus taking over the roles of the married couple, the Baker’s Wife and the Baker. Block is a Tony winner for her role as Cher in The Cher Show, while Arcelus is best known for his work on House of Cards and Madame Secretary. The two are replacing current cast members Sara Bareilles and Brian d’Arcy James.

Also joining the cast are Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella, Katy Geraghty as Little Red, Montego Glover, who will be splitting the role of the Witch with current cast member Patina Miller, and Ann Harada, who will be reprising her role from the original City Center concert as Jack’s Mother. Plus potential future–Househusband of New York City Andy Karl will be taking over the role of the Wolf-slash-Cinderella’s Prince from Gavin Creel for two weeks. Though Harada will start on September 25, the other new cast members will take the stage starting September 6, a.k.a. the same day that Lea Michele will be stepping into the role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. We’re not sure which Broadway fan sold their magic beans to make that happen, but we’re thankful nonetheless.