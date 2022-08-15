Bryce Dallas Howard and noted pay-equity ally Chris Pratt. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

It appears that Jurassic World did Bryce Dallas Howard dirtier than we’d imagined. In an interview with Insider, the actress says she was paid “so much less” than Chris Pratt for the 2018 sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The reports of a pay gap between the two leads first surfaced in 2018, claiming Howard made $2 million less than her male co-star, who received $10 million for his work. According to Howard, the gap is larger, though she did not disclose a dollar amount. “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard said. “When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Although the movie deals were set, Howard says Pratt helped her fight for pay equity on other franchise opportunities such as theme-park rides and spinoff video games. “What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,’” Howard told Insider. “And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”