Pete Davidson’s Starting His Own Mafia with Bupkis

A couple of good fellas are teaming up to make a TV show, also known as a short-ass movie. Goodfellas’s Joe Pesci is returning for his third-ever television role to play Pete Davidson’s grandfather on his upcoming Peacock show, Bupkis, according to Deadline. Written alongside comedian David Sirus and Judah Miller, Bupkis is a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson’s life told through his “unfiltered and original worldview.” The former SNL star is returning to goofier on-screen comedies after recently starring in A24’s slasher satire Bodies Bodies Bodies. Rounding out the Davidson household is The Sopranos’s Edie Falco, who will play his mother (even though Martha Stewart might’ve wanted the job.) With Sopranos and Goodfellas stars joining the cast, it seems like Davidson’s creating his own mafia; after all, he is the King of Staten Island. Maybe they can all take a family cruise together on his ferry. Or get matching tattoos. As long as nobody goes against the family, they’re good (fellas!)