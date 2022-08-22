Camila Cabello Joins Hans Zimmer in New Song for BBC Documentary

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety

Do you want to build a documentary song? According to BBC, Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer will release their newest song, “Take Me Back Home” on the upcoming BBC series Frozen Planet II. The song will premiere on the Greg James Show on Friday, August 26 on BBC Radio 1 and will be the first song written to support a BBC One natural history landmark release. “To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true – never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer,” said Cabello on the collaboration. “Frozen Planet II is stunning and Sir David’s narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming. I’m grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series.” Zimmer previously worked on BBC’s Blue Planet track with Radiohead in 2017. The upcoming David Attenborough narrated series will go through the north and south poles in six episodes and will come soon to BBC One.

my life is a dream. https://t.co/76iUYW3hNv — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 21, 2022